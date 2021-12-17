KCLR Live: The Big Family Reunion

Minister Colm Brophy, Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid & the Diaspora joined us on KCLR Live this morning to tell us about the “To Be Irish” initiative, connecting the Irish abroad.

A beaming Mairead Berry from Kilkenny was also in studio with her brother Thomas, who has arrived home from Darwin for the first time in 5 years.

What a special Christmas for this fabulous family and we are delighted to help them celebrate with a beautiful La Rivista hamper of goodies and a very special family photo shoot with thanks to Thomas Sunderland photography.