Rebecca Harold, Founder of Translife Kilkenny joins Eimear in studio to discuss setting up Kilkenny’s first trans and intersex group.

Translife Kilkenny is a group for all people under the trans flag to meet, share their experiences and show support in a fun, welcoming environment.

Rebecca talks about the prevalence of hate crimes and violence towards members of the LGBTI+ community. This has motivated her to get involved in community programmes focusing on education and breaking the stigma.