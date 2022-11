KCLR LIVE:

For many years, the Carlow Lions Club has run the Food Appeal, which results in the distribution of several hundred food hampers to needy families in the Carlow area every Christmas. This year’s food appeal launched yesterday at CBS.

The Food Appeal will be held in Carlow town on consecutive weekends from Thursday 8/12/22 to Saturday 10/12/22 and Thursday 15/12/22 to Saturday 17/12/22 December at Rath’s, SuperValu, Dunnes Stores, and Tesco.