KCLR Live: The Tommy Spillane Memorial Fund

Friday 2nd August

Joe Dunphy and Tommy Hayes have set up a memorial fund for their late friend Tommy Spillane.

Tommy was was rared in Thomastown and emigrated to England in 1954. Shortly after moving he died tragically in a scaffolding incident. He was brought home and buried in St Mary’s New Cemetery.

Some of his existing teammates and old school pals hope to have his grave marked by the erection of a headstone and to this end are appealing for help in the form of a donation, via Joe Dunphy or Tommy Hayes, or by attending a Musical Night in Tim’s Bar on Wednesday 14th August.

All help will be gratefully received and acknowledged.