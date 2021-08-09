KCLR LIVE: “They won’t acknowledge the evil they’ve done” – Local women on a mission to recognise unmarked graves in Carlow

Mary Dunlevy & Maureen Sullivan joined Eimear recently to share their experiences of time spent in religious run institutions, today they are in-studio with Brian Redmond to discuss their recent success and the long road ahead.

Maureen and Mary tell us about the recognition of Carlow County Council of unmarked graves across the county; the first local authority in the country to do so.

You can hear their first interview with Eimear HERE

Anyone who wishes to share information may do so by contacting Mary at [email protected] or 085 2680614 or Maureen at [email protected] or 087 7835606