KCLR Live: This Is How We Do It with Shauna McHugh

Want to know the secret to traveling wherever you want to, even during Lockdown? Carlow man John Mac Kenna has the answer for us- and he claims it’s creative writing!

John, a renowned author and publisher, says picking up a pen and immersing yourself in a fictional landscape is the best way to escape the crazy ‘real world’ we’re all currently in.

To hear more about how to perfect the art and become the next Joyce or Wilde, our reporter Shauna McHugh grilled him for some tips.

Here’s how they got on in this week’s This Is How We Do It: