KCLR Live: Thursday 13 January 2022

On today’s show:

Deputy Editor Gearoid Keegan. Murdered by a stranger in broad daylight. We hear from Tullamore where a Garda investigation is underway after a young teacher was attacked and killed while jogging after work at around 4 pm yesterday.

Sean O hArgain, Principal of the Gaelscoil Osrai. Kilkenny principal expresses shock and sympathies over the murder of a young female teaching colleague.

Clodagh Malone, founding member of Beyond Adoption Ireland, and Deputy Kathleen Funchion. We find out about changes in the law for adopted people seeking information on birth parents.

Local Artist Rennie Buenting. An artist tells us why she’s fighting to save the iconic lime kiln tower on the site of the former sugar factory in Carlow after the latest attempt by Greencore to remove its protected status.

Sex Therapist Audrey Casey of Sex Therapy Solutions. Sex therapist Audrey discusses what happens in a sex therapy session.

Sean Geraghty of 50 First Dates at 50. 50 year old widow on a dating mission.

Martina Kenny, Co-Founder of My Lovely Horse. Rescue home looking for support as they operate on €400,000 running costs per year with 550 animal needed to be rehomed

Get in touch now, you can contact the team also on [email protected]