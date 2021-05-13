KCLR LIVE: Thursday 13 May, 2021

Antigen testing, vaccines and your health questions answered by Dr Tadhg Crowley, our resident GP.

The singing bins are back in action in Kilkenny city, we hear from Kilkenny County Council on the newly repaired bins.

Is low self esteem and body image affecting your sex life? Audrey Casey, Sex Therapy Solutions has some advice on conquering that inner critic.

Bolton Woods in Callan – residents have reported antisocial behaviour in the area.

Protest outside St Luke’s to highlight maternity restrictions and the anxiety it is causing pregnant women and their partners.

A Cuffesgrange farmer reveals why he switched from beef to dairy and gives his view on the Glanbia cheese plant.

The woman behind “Go Weigh You Will Ya” and how she’s lost over three stone and isn’t planning to stop there.

The queen of cookery is back in studio and she’s got a delicious recipe to share with us.

Listen Back…