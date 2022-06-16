KCLR Live: Thursday, 16th June 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor read an email to Minister Anne Rabbitte from a stressed parent who claims her young son has been let down time and again as she tries to access speech & language therapy for him. She appealed to the Minister to help and asked her if she agreed that this is no way to treat parents.

Kathleen Chada chats about the Teammate’s Forever Tournament happening the 9th July at Ballinkillen to remember her sons Eoghan and Ruairi Chada.

A group of locals have recently banded together to buy the last remaining pub in the village that went up for sale and that is being turned into a community pub at the moment. Cllr John Brennan and John Doyle tells us the good news.

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Therapist with Sex Therapy Solutions, answers a listener’s sex problem.

Olivia Flanagan of Down Syndrome Carlow talks about the issue concerning the long waiting list and services for children with disabilities.

Paul Macnamara, who has had cancer twice, tells us about the psychological support that are available for cancer patients.

Aonach is back at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc! Joe Dunny of Fit 2 Go Bootcamp is looking for the Gaelscoil’s fittest family and An Múinteoir Ruth joins us in studio to tell us all about the exciting event.

Sean Murray, CEO and founder of Hosted Kitchens, tells us about the increase in ordering food online in Ireland.