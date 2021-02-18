KCLR Live: Thursday 18th February, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Carlow mother of two, Nicola Doyle discusses her experience of Covid19 and suffering the long term effects of the illness.

Mick Hogan, Water Expert with IAS Laboratories says the quality of our private drinking water is putting our health at risk.

Driving Instructor Brenda Bolger discusses the cancellation of driving tests due to weather conditions.

Minister Martin Heydon discusses the roll out of the National Broadband Plan.

Mairead Parker Byrne has an update on how life is at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

And, Anne Neary has a delicious Grilled Thai Salmon recipe.