KCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR Live: Thursday 18th March, 2021

Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 18/03/2021

On Thursday’s Show:

  • Gerry Watson reveals his terrifying experience as a Kilkenny city bus driver as rocks were thrown in his direction on Monday night.
  • Roads policing inspector Paul Donohoe talks to us about driver behaviour and reflects on speeding fines issued on St Patrick’s Day.
  • Seachtain na Gaeilge continues with Emma from Glór Cheatharlach.
  • Sean Cooke of the Men’s Development Network addresses mens role to in solving violence against women.
  • Winifred McDonagh Webster calls out a small section of her community who are giving all Travellers a bad name.
  • Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien talks to us about local town centre projects that have received a major cash injection.
  • Fr Paddy Byrne calls on the Catholic church hierarchy to lead the change when it comes to the blessing of same sex unions.
  • Our Cheltenham update with Marcus Townsend of the Daily Mail UK.

 

Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 18/03/2021