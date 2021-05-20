KCLR LIVE: Thursday 20 May, 2021

On Thursday’s KCLR LIVE with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Dr. Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical walks us through the services that have been disrupted by the HSE cyber attack.

Mattress Mick on his new Carlow store and some advice on getting your best sleep.

Sex and Relationship Coach, Audrey Casey is telling us about BDSM this week and the truth might surprise you.

Cllr. Pat Dunphy seeks reassurance as EirGrid denies plans for pylons in South Kilkenny

Surrogacy and IVF in Ireland and what that means for parents. We hear from Annette Hickey, specialist in surrogacy and fertility law and from Sinead Gallagher, who shares her story about how she currently has no legal rights to her own son.

Marcin Lis, tells us about Carlow’s brand new B.Y.B Skate Shop

Ethel Murphy Corr shares the news about the Tip Top Shoes sister shop is set to open soon in Carlow.

Anne’s recipe for Spicy Sausage-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Roast Broccoli and Cider Sauce is easier than you’d believe!