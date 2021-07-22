KCLR LIVE: Thursday 22 July, 2021

On today’s KCLR Live:

Councillor Willie Quinn chatted to Eimear about the official opening of the Borris viaduct.

Gardener Éanna Ní Lamhna spoke to Eimear about the Carlow Garden Festival and how to look after your plants during the hot spell.

Sex and Relationship Coach Audrey Casey is discussing role-playing and how fantasies can help to increase intimacy in a relationship.

Dr. Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical Centre answered listeners’ medical queries during his weekly spot with a focus on warm-weather ailments.

Fr Willie Purcell chatted to Eimear about the return of the Camino walk, following the cancellation of the event in 2020.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery has another delicious summer recipe for us. Mackerel Kebabs with Sweet Pepper Salad.

Finally, Kate Cassidy, the General Manager of the COVID 19 response for South East Community Healthcare discussed the opening of the registration process for all those aged 18 and above for the Covid-19 vaccine.