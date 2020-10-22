KCLR Live: Thursday 22 October 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Ned Nolan, Myshall farmer and business man talks about plans for a warehouse for Rathoe Road.

Denise O’Connell of My Skin Integrity gives some top skin advice.

Kilkenny driving instructor Brenda Bolger talks about Level 5 restrictions and her sector.

Steve Cronly is not happy that golf has been restricted under Level 5.

Part Two:

Linda Nolan Managing Director of MyBio calls for a roll out of rapid antigen detection tests.

Anne Neary has a mouthwatering recipe from Ryeland House Cookery School.

Brigid Sinnott talks about Covid and CPR as the Irish Heart Foundation’s new campaign.

Fr Paddy Byrne discusses the pope’s comments in support of same-sex civil unions.