KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor discusses the cabinet reshuffle and her thoughts on climate change plans; Anne Slattery, General Manager of St. Luke’s Hospital, discusses the worst year for hospital overcrowding on record; and details of Christmas visiting hours. Artic trucks cause ongoing disruption on rural roads. A yoga mentality to keep us chilled this silly season. Cllr. Charlie Murphy on residential zone tax. All of this, and much more