KCLR Live: Thursday, 23rd June 2022

The Immigrant Advice Clinic based in Kilkenny’s Fr McGrath Family Resource Centre is on the threat of closure over funding concerns. Therese Delahunty, founder of the Immigrant Advice Clinic talks about this.

Samson Adeoye from Portlaoise thrilled to be conferred with Irish Citizenship.

This Friday, Kilkenny City’s councillors will hold a special municipal district meeting to focus on one issue: the one-way system. KCLR’s Senior Reporter, Edwina Grace took to the streets to get your views on the controversial one-way system.

Sex and Relationship Therapist with Sex Therapy Solutions, Audrey Casey joined Eimear to advice a listener on her sexual dilemma.

Helen Mallon, Owner of Step By Step Childcare in Paulstown, highlights issues with funding for Early Childhood Care and Education providers and day care services.

Sean Defoe, Political Correspondent with Bauer Media discusses the cost of living with the cost of prices rising.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery answers your kitchen questions.