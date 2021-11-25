KCLR LIVE: Thursday 25th November 2021

On today’s show:

Former Labour Cllr, Maurice Shorthall joins Eimear for a chat. He might be retired from the council but he is still heavily involved in the community in Castlecomer. He also chats about the new bridge in the village and responds to Labour Cllr. Denis Hynes move to Sinn Fein.

Eimear catches up with James Fonsie of Mealy Auctioneers. He’s bracing himself for a busy weekend as Butler Gallery’s Christmas Benefit Sale of Art kicks off.

Dick Dooley of Dooley Family Butchers gives his tips for prepping the turkey to make Christmas morning that little bit easier.

Jackie Byrne of SJ Hair tells Eimear about the hottest hair trends for this Christmas

Our resident Sex and Relationship Coach with Sex Therapy Solutions joins Eimear to discuss the subtle ways people cheat on their partners termed “micro cheating”

Paddy Cox, founder of Dialize Clothing drops by to chat to Eimear. Paddy’s business was inspired by his very personal fight against kidney disease. He is also joined by his colleague in Smoking Mirrors, Terry Dowling

David O’Rourke tells us how how the business is celebrating 50 years in business this weekend. They are also running a competition to win a Late, Late show hamper

Trish O’Keeffe of Esquires Coffee tells us about the festive treats they have available

Seamus Phelan of Topline Rowes tells us about all the DIY people are doing in the run up to Christmas

Finally, Eimear has a chat with treasure hunters Noreen and Kathy Malone