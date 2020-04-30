KCLR Live Thursday 30th April 2020 (Full Show)

PART ONE

Noel Burke and Rhona Carey talk about a powerful fundraising drive for the families of two local healthcare workers who lost their lives to Covid-19.

Norman Story explains why the popular Iverk Show has been cancelled this year.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald talks to Eimear about local issues and updates her on national government issues.

Anne Neary gives us some tasty tips for the weekend.

Dentist Dr Patrick O Connor tells us about Remote Dentist Ireland.

PART TWO

Liam O Mahoney talks to Eimear from the sunny hills of Portugal where he is cocooned.

Good Shepherd volunteer Anthony Dawson Doyle joins Noel Sherry to chat about The Garden Olympics.

Kathleen Chada on the sad passing of her father Billy Murphy.