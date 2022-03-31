KCLR LIVE: Thursday 31 March, 2022

On Thursday show:

TD Heather Humphreys speaks to KCLR Live about pension reform, mandatory sentencing and if the government is ready for further Covid restrictions.

We hear from Colin O’Byrne of Voice Ireland on the ‘Return for Change’ campaign – an information campaign about Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS). Due to roll out later in the year, customers will recoup a deposit when they return empty containers. You can see a demo in action today at the Fairegreen Shopping Centre.

Cllr Eamon Aylward says illegal dumpers in Mullinavat are “giving two fingers to the community”, we find out about the shocking discovery.

Audrey Casey, Sex & Relationship Therapist With Sex Therapy Solutions has some advice for a listener who feels shame after a sexual assault that has left them unable to have an intimate relationship.

Shane O’Keeffe, KCLR Sport & Dicemen Productions is off to make a movie.

Continuing our allergy awareness campaign, today we speak to Dr Iseult Sheehan, Clinical Director at Allergy Ireland.

The last time we spoke to Cathy Wheatley, she was on her way to the airport, headed for Ukraine, in an effort to bring her Surrogate and her family back to Ireland.

Today Cathy joins us in the KCLR Live studio with her surrogate Ivanna and baby Lyuda.

Liam Kelly, Chairperson of Carlow Bee Keepers Association on celebrating 100 years tonight at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Farmers sold short in the upcoming CAP plan, Henry Burns from IFA tells us more.