KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 9th February 2023

KCLR LIVE:

Syrian pharmacist Fadi Almasri talks to us about the devastation in southern Turkey and Syria as rescuers pull people from the rubble days after a massive earthquake. Finding your dream job, we get expert advice on what to wear for the job interview, questions to ask, and how to stand out among the crowd. Older people hit back at GAA for cashless turnstiles. We find out what former GAA president MEP Sean Kelly thinks about the policy. Manor House residents in Bagenalstown react to what they heard from a local councillor yesterday. Anne Neary answers your cookery questions & more.