KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 1 March, 2022

On today’s show:

We here a clip from Racheal Diyaolu, speaking to Virgin Media yesterday. The Carlow medical student (aged 19) studying in Ukraine is stuck in a hostel on the Russian border. Racheal who has spoken to us here on KCLR Live recently, travelled to Ukraine in November 2021 to study medicine after completing her leaving cert.

Eimear spoke to Racheal’s sister Christiana Diyaolu before the show about how her family are responding to the situation.

The Malyarenko family, Alex, Lesya and Alex Junior join us in studio to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and life for friends and family close to Kyiv.

Peter Power, Executive Director at UNICEF joins us with an urgent emergency fundraising appeal for children in Ukraine. Due to the escalating conflict, it is expected that 18 million people will need humanitarian aid, 7.5million of them will be children. Visit: www.unicef.ie

Gerry Farrell has advice for us around divorce and some of the financial matters to consider such as pensions, division of assets and legal costs. You can find Gerry at Castleview Financial Services.

Miriam Donohue joins us to talk about the launch of the Trocaire Lent Campaign as 700,000 boxes will be distributed throughout schools, homes and churches in Ireland.

We ask Dr Mary O’Kane, Lecturer In Education And Psychology and Author Of “Perfectly Imperfect Parenting” how best to explain conflict and war to children.