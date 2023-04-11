KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 11th April 2023

Simon Lewis from Carlow for All chats to Eimear about the new anti racist pledge for Carlow and the abuse suffered by GAA star Lee Chin at a charity hurling match over the weekend.

With a yellow weather warning in place , Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather gives us an update on what the next few days have in store. Micheal Fortune from Folklore.ie tells us how recent spates of bad weather might have a spiritual connection.

Emma Uí Bhroin updates listeners on the first day of the Pan Celtic Festival taking place in Carlow.

Pensions, the fair deal scheme and the possible stabilisation of the housing crisis are on the agenda with Gerry Farrell from Castle View Financial Services.

Father John Dunphy tells Eimear about the novena starting in Graiguecullen parish from next week.

Paul Donohoe, Divisional Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny reviews the bank holiday weekend.

Samantha Rawson talks neutering and the importance of circumventing behavior.

Brian Buggy gives us an update on the Kilkenny Squash Club.

As teachers unions gather together around the country for their annual conferences, Joe McKeown, former president of the INTO and Geraldine O’Brien, Vice President of the ASTI join Eimear to discuss the big topics on the agenda including teacher shortages and pay rises.

Lorraine Donoghue, Head of HR and Legal and IFAC educates us on the enduring power of attorney.