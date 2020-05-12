KCLR Live Tuesday 12th May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Martina Hehir, Loughboy tells Eimear about the exotic bird which has made itself at home in her kitchen.

Kilkenny pharmacist John O’Connell pharmacist talks about hay-fever.

Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell answers all your finance questions and explains what’s happening with mortgages.

Michael Somers in Coon shares his My Local Area sounds with listeners.

Part Two:

Niamh Shaw discusses her life as scientist, engineer and performer.

Rachael O Shea of fintech Taxback Group talks about the logistics of managing over 1600 people working from home.

TY students Orla Flynn and Aaron Smith talk about why they were moved to record a song together, even though they’ve never spoken to each other.