KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 15 February, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

Irish couples with babies due to be born in the coming days to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, need to make difficult decisions about whether to heed Government travel advice. Cathy Wheatley a Spokesperson for Irish Families Through Surrogacy tells us more.

TD Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works is in Carlow this morning to mark the completion of works at Browneshill Dolmen.

Financial advice from Gerry Farrell on elder financial abuse and other scams to watch out for.

We are joined by Sam Coulter Smith, Former Master of the Rotunda. He tells us about his new book “Delivering The Future” in which he addresses the relationship between our hospitals and the state.

Miriam Cushen, Owner Cushendale Woolen Mills has returned from New York, following a special showcase at Winter Market Week as one of eight Irish creative craft companies chosen to take part in the Shoppe Object.

Paul Murphy, RTE Investigates Unit on last nights documentary exposing a mortgage scheme involving Kilkenny woman Catriona Carey.

You can get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.