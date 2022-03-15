KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 15 March, 2022

Today on KCLR Live with Brian Redmond:

Calls for a state apology and a thorough investigation into the scale of illegal adoptions. Deputy Kathleen Funchion and the “Search Angel” Clodagh Malone of Beyond Adoption Ireland discuss the publication of a special report into Ireland’s illegal adoptions.

We find out what’s coming up in the Watergate Theatre for St. Patrick’s Day and Tradfest. Joanna Cunningham, Executive Director tells us what’s in store for audiences.

Gerry Farrell has the best financial advice as we take a look at the potential economic impact of war in Europe. You can find Gerry at Castle View Financial Services.

Kilkenny troops are heading to Syria in a peacekeeping mission. We speak to Lieutenant Colonel Declan Crummey as men and women of the 65th Infantry Group prepare for their six-month deployment.

We hear more from the Kilkenny Business Award Winners 2021. Anna O’Sullivan from the Butler Gallery, recipient of the President’s Award spoke to John Purcell at Saturday’s event.

Later in the programme, Brian chats to Kay Lyng of K KaJoux, Winner of the Craft and Design Award.

Amber Women’s Refuge is launching a new programme to help tackle teen abuse, Assistant Manager Jean Murphy has details.

You can learn more about the StartSafe programme or to book your school/youth group a place, contact Angela Davitt 085-2506304 / [email protected]

Finally, Brian O’Farrell, CEO of Carlow Chamber tells us about the Carlow Ceremony of Remembrance and reflection on lives lost during the pandemic. This will take place on Sunday 20th March 2022 at the Town Hall Civic Plaza, Centaur Street, Carlow.

