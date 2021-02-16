KCLR Live: Tuesday 16th February, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Father of Leaving Certificate students, Cllr. David Fitzgerald says the debate around the exam needs to stop, students need certainty and that grades must be fair.

Deborah Byrne is one of four mothers aiming to improve breast feeding support services through their Bainne Beatha initiative.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services answers all of your financial queries.

Eddie Coffey, Editor of The Irish Daily Mail,

Michael Cahill, Vice President of IT Carlow Student’s Union tells us about a very different Rag Week and discusses Covid clusters at thirds level institutions around the country.

Colette Byrne, Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council discusses progress on The Abbey Quarter.