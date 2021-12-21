KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 21 December, 2021

On today’s show:

Buildings across Carlow and Kilkenny are lighting up for Samaritans Longest Night Campaign. Collette Shannon, Kilkenny Samaritan’s tells us about the awareness campaign that aims to let people know they are not alone and that there is someone ready to listen 24/7 for on freephone 116 123.

City Hall, Thosel, Kilkenny Castle, Watergate Theatre, Avonmore HQ Avalon House Hotel, Carlow Council buildings are among the buildings/landmarks turning green on December 21st.

Carlow man Jimmy Tyrell, has made it to the finals of X Factor Malta. Joining us on the line we hear about his success so far and how it feels to be an X-Factor finalist.

Eamon Brophy, Carlow County Council is chatting to Brian about the County Hall lighting up in Carlow for Longest night and Carlow County Council’s Christmas Holiday arrangements. You can find everything you need about services contact numbers in THIS handy information sheet.

Sarah Fox from Health, Herbs & Movement is talking about the Winter Solstice and celebrating the return of the light after a time of increasing darkness

Mary Hilda Cavanagh says “no room at the inn” for post-Christmas waste and talks about issues raised at yesterday’s Castlecomer Municipal District meeting.

Ethna Quirke & Sinead Kehoe share some book recommendations and last-minute budget Christmas shopping ideas.

