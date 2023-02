KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, a consultant guilty of professional misconduct over a delay to attend a dying woman who had given birth at St Luke’s. Inquest hears about the tragic death of rising star “Tiggy” Hancock. More confusion reigns over the proposed housing of 120 refugees in Kilkenny city. Cost of living measures, but is there anything in it for you? – we ask Gerry Farrell. John Candy regales us with tales from times gone by & much more.