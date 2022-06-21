KCLR Live: Tuesday, 21st June 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

Raymond Boileau, a 69-year-old pensioner, talks about his housing difficulties.

How a woman changed the alibi she gave for Gerry Nolan’s killer.

Driving aggression at school gates as children are put in danger by parents rushing and parking on footpaths. Local principal and councillor, Fergal Browne, joined Eimear on this. Cycling Officer for the Kilkenny County Council, Catriona Corr, discussed the Safe Routes to School programme and safety on the roads for children travelling to schools.

Cost of the living budget talks with Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services.

Kilkenny County Council, Housing Officer Mary Mulholland, outlined a number of issues including threats to housing staff.

KCLR’s Sinead Burke discusses the tragedy that happened close to the Kilkenny-Tipperary border. Ralph Riegel, Southern Correspondent with Irish Independent, updates us on the investigation.

Ballon Pharmacy, Ballon’s first ever pharmacy, is celebrating its first birthday. Fadi Al-Masri joined us on this.

Tommy Cox on the launch of the Bagenalstown Improvement Group (BIG) Biodiversity Action Plan that is taking place tomorrow.