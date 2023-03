KCLR LIVE:

GAA is accused of discriminating against people with dyslexia as the local man says the ticketing system has left him locked out of games. Evictions locally for people who don’t qualify for any housing support from our councils – who will help you if you’re above the threshold? Gerry Farrell on the credit Suisse collapse. A new Kilkenny youth choir wants you to join! All this and more.