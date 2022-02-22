KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 22 February, 2022

On today’s show:

Brussels TV reporter Méabh McMahon tells how former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan’s interview with a French newspaper is going down within EU Commission circles.

Pensioners feel alienated as they can no longer pay to attend GAA matches with cash at the turnstile. Tommy Murphy and Eamon Dowling share their views.

Saoirse Brady, Head of Legal Policy and Public Affairs at the Children’s Rights Alliance highlights calls for the Government to take action on family homelessness.

We get top class financial advice from Gerry Farrell. This week he answers your questions on buying a council home, loan repayments, pensions and more.

It’s Tusla’s National Fostering Week and this year they are campaigning for carers for older children ages 8+. We are joined in studio by Foster Carer Louise Maher and Kaye Fennessy, Assessment Team Leader For Carlow, Kilkenny & South Tipperary Tusla.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor responds to the announcement that South East Technological University’s (S.E.T.U.) headquarters will be in Waterford.

Caroline Robins, Chair Of The Irish Dental Association on the warnings that the medical card scheme is near collapse. We find out why dentists are leaving the medical card scheme in high numbers, leaving patients unable to receive treatment.