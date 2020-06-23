KCLR Live: Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Cllr Martin Brett and Cllr David Fitzgerald debate the pros and cons of Kilkenny City’s new one-way-system.

Dietitian and fitness instructor Sophie Pratt tells us about the “Covid stone” and gives us tips on how to lose it.

Finance expert Gerry Farrell discusses financial abuse and scams, and chats about working from home rebates and banking app Revolut.

Part Two:

Mother-of-four Linda Comerford tells Eimear about why the HSE shouldn’t be stepping down the Home Share Project.

Pupil Sarah Bryan and principal Brian De Roiste chat about the St John’s Senior School graduation with a difference.

Courts correspondent Frank Greany talks to Eimear about Windgap woman Patricia O’Connor and the man who has been jailed for her murder.