KCLR Live: Tuesday 23rd March, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Bishop Denis Nulty explains that although he welcomes all members of the community to celebrate their faith, he cannot bless the unions of same sex couples as he is guided by Church doctrine on the issue.

Manager of Kilkenny’s Newpark Resource Centre, Shelia Donnelly commends volunteers who fought “tooth and nail” for the establishment of the City Direct bus service and pleads with council officials not to allow the service be derailed by anti-social behaviour. Mayor John Coonan assures KCLR Live listeners that this will not be allowed to happen.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services discusses plans by PTSB to change it’s cash services at the Carlow branch, meaning locals would have to travel outside of the county to access in person cash services.

Margaret Birnie, Volunteer Tutor with Fáilte Isteach chats about what the local service means to those requiring language help and support.

Great news for Carlow tourism as funding is announced to connect the Wicklow and South Leinster Ways. Alexander Durdin Robertson, owner of Huntington Castle is thrilled at the developments in sustainable tourism for the locality.

And,

Suzanne Byrne Malone of the Nutrition Clinic in Carlow gives us expert advice on skin care and adult acne.

