KCLR Live: Tuesday 28th April 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today….

We spoke to Dr John Cuddihy who’s the chairman of Carlow Kilkenny/St Luke’s Hospital Local Integrated Care Committee. They’re responsible for coordinating the care of patients between hospitals and GPs.

Brenda Campion O Toole is a community midwife and spoke about the increase in home birth enquiries, precautions for births, breastfeeding and more.

Gerry Farrell from Castle View Financial Services was on to answer your questions on personal finance.

Kilkenny Green Party Councillor Maria Dollard was speaking about their campaign to get access to garden allotments and getting council meetings at the Watershed in Kilkenny.

And we spoke to Shane O’Keeffe and John Keane about our KCLR “Rockin The Lock-in”.

