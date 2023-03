KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Eddie Wallace tells us his frustration with wait times as he waits for a contractor to assess his house for retrofitting? A visit to St Clare’s hospitality kitchen, where they serve 100 meals a day to families and people in need. Gerry Farrell answers your personal finance questions. Alan Bailey, retired Garda detective on the Annie McCarrick murder probe cold case. Stella O’Malley on “what your teen is trying to tell you” and much more.