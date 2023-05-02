KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 2nd May 2023

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, we had the chance to win tickets to the 40th birthday celebration of Gaelscoil Cheatharlach this Friday. A big night is planned for the Woodford Dolmen. We hear from Múinteoir Ruth and Múinteoir Ruairí. Celebs stop by Marble City for Roots weekend- Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk popped into the Cutting Vedge. Supt Anthony Farrell on the search for a missing man John Coakley. Gerry Farrell on personal finance matters. Samantha Rawson answers your dog questions & more.