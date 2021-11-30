KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 30th November 2021

Eimear is joined by Jannette O’Brien, Environmental Awareness Officer of Carlow County Council, Pat Comerford of Flower Power, Kilkenny and Josephine Plettenberg of Spelt Bakers to look at environmentally friendly gift ideas.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services is back in studio with Eimear to answer all your financial questions.

Eimear also speaks to Marian Wilson, Head of Service Planning with The National Transport Association about how Kilkenny and Carlow listeners can engage in the process of making rural areas more connected.

Jen Hogan pops by to give her thoughts on the new government restrictions impacting kids.

Patricia McQuillan gives us an update on availability at Cillin Hill Vaccination Centre.

And Michael Hogan of Scraggs Alley Carlow tells us why he has decided to open a wine bar in place of his nightclub.