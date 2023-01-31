KCLR Live: Tuesday, 31st January 2023

KCLR Live:

In today’s show, one local business discusses the detrimental impact of Brexit on her livelihood. Calls for more to be done to protect women from experiencing violence. Gerry Farrell answers your financial queries. As Kilkenny is voted an unmissable place to visit by The Lonely Planet, we talk Restaurant Week. We hear from a man relying on the kindness of strangers to raise suicide awareness, and Brian will either win €10,000 or a sock as magician Joe Daly joins us in the studio. Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions, and comments.