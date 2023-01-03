KCLR Live: Tuesday, 3rd January 2023

KCLR Live returns into 2023 with guest host John Masterson

Former Carlow Footballer and manager of the Pembroke Hotel Kilkenny, Paul Broderick joins John as he embarks on the journey of giving up alcohol for the year 2023.

Councillor Joe Malone talks about an event due to take place in the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA club supporting mental health and well-being education.

Mary Kennedy joins John to talk about downsizing and saying goodbye to your home when the time comes.

Samantha Rawson is back with top tips on introducing a dog into your life.

Margurite MacCurtin talks about her new travel book Invisible Threads.

Karl Lynch from Revise.ie joins John to talk about the upcoming mocks as well as the delays in this year’s Leaving Cert results