KCLR Live Tuesday 5th May 2020 (Full Show)

We spoke to Mechaela Whelan Hickey, daughter of Catherine Hickey aged 51 who died from Covid-19, she was a healthcare worker at St Luke’s Hospital.

We heard from Sonia Borza from Central Takeaway in Thomastown, they sent down food to St Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown.

Gerry Farrell from Castle View Financial Services was on to talk about finances.

Kilkenny hurling legend and cocooner Eddie Keher was on to talk about staying at home for nine weeks and now being allowed to get out and walk.

And we heard from Garda Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes.

