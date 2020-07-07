KCLR Live: Tuesday 7 July 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Marian Acreman and Lea Dowd from Flair Beauty talk about the news businesses arriving to McDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

Colette Byrne, CEO Kilkenny County Council talks about business support and she kicks off the KCLR Live Shop Local, Shop Safely, Keep It In The County tour.

Personal fiance expert Gerry Farrell gives some top advice on Covid payments and tax credits.

Ella Dunphy offers some insights into trends in the commercial and residential property markets.

Part Two:

Edel O’Brien from Mimi Boutique says occasion wear has taken a back seat this summer.

Nigel Kenny chats with Eimear about being back on the salon floor.

John Crowley tells us about his work with Elkana Childcare in Cape Town.

Ciarán Conroy of Butler House describes what business is like now and talks about the reopening of the museum.