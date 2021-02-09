KCLR Live: Tuesday 9th February, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Today marks Safer Internet Day – Michele Neylon of Blacknight and Lucy Gibson and Gavin Bradley, transition year students at Presentation College, Carlow discuss internet safety.

Emma O’Brien, Youth Worker with Carlow Regional Youth Services tells us about Tullow’s “Girls Group”.

Gerry Farrell of Castleview Financial Services discusses the new “Benefit Payment for 65-year-olds”, Ulster Bank’s potential exit from the Irish market and answers listener queries.

Gina Hetherington of PAWS Animal Rescue tells us about the trend towards designer dogs and the astronomical costs people are prepared to fork out for these furry friends.

Tommy Roche, a Kilkenny City listener asks why our Government aren’t telling us about the benefits of Vitamin D.

Catherine Roche of An Blathanna Beag says the florist industry has been crippled.

And, Simon Finn of Business Network International is offering online support for Kilkenny and Carlow businesses.