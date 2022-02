It’s Tusla’s National Fostering Week and this year they are campaigning for carers for older children ages 8+.

We hear from Foster Carer Louise Maher about her rewarding experiences over 20 years as a carer. Kaye Fennessy, Assessment Team Leader For Carlow, Kilkenny & South Tipperary Tusla tells us about the assessment criteria, supports available and the process involved.

For more info: Foster Care Tusla