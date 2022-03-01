KCLR LIVE: UNICEF urgent appeal and Carlow’s Malyarenko family describe devastation for relatives in Ukraine

The Malyarenko family, Alex, Lesya and Alex Junior join us in studio to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and life for friends and family close to Kyiv.

Living in Carlow since 2001, they describe the devastation and panic they are experiencing for their family at home in Ukraine.

Lesya who describes the Ukrainian nation as peaceful and a victim of Russian propaganda says that it would be a huge worry if her son and husband were to return to fight, an option they have not ruled out.

Peter Power, Executive Director at UNICEF joins us with an urgent emergency fundraising appeal for children in Ukraine. Due to the escalating conflict, it is expected that 18 million people will need humanitarian aid, 7.5million of them will be children. Visit: www.unicef.ie