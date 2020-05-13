KCLR Live: Wednesday 13th May 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today…..

The Mayor of Kilkenny Martin Brett was on to discuss the future of High Street, Kilkenny.

Will it be one way? Can it be pedestrianised? A boulevard of cafes or will it turn into a ghost town?

Dr Tadhg Crowley was on to answer all your health questions.

Sergent Peter McConnon was on our Garda Community Assist slot to discuss local crime over the past week.

Fr Liam Lawton was on to chat about a concert for hope.

Alan McCormack, a Kilkenny publican who was based in Tenerife was on to talk about pubs that have part opened in Tenerife, he doesn’t think it’s viable.

