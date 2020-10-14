KCLR Live: Wednesday 14 October (Full Show)

Part One:

Today we delve into Budget 2021 for Carlow and Kilkenny.



Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell joins Eimear in studio to discuss Budget 2021 with calls from Catherine Cox, Family Carers Ireland; Alison Farrell, Play and Learn Preschool and Afterschool; Colin Ahern, hotelier and President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and Noel Sherry of The Good Shephard Centre.

Olga Barry, Director of Kilkenny Arts Festival joins Eimear in studio and they hear from Gina Delaney, Mental Health Ireland; Declan Doyle, IT Carlow; Denis Hynes, SIPTU Health Division; Joe McKeown, Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and Ward Kinsella of Lahart’s Volkwagen and Skoda.

Part Two:

Patrick Rafter, musical director of Carlow Voices joins Suzanne Pender for a chat about the group of singers.

Shauna McHugh reports on the Kilkenny Lion Club’s Christmas appeal with Lion’s President Pat O’Hanlon and long-time supporter Brian Cody.

We feature our weekly Community Assist slot with Garda Darren Leahy.