KCLR Live: Wednesday 17th February, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live:

Kathleen Funchion is proposing legislation in the Dáil today to give survivors of Mother and Baby Homes access to their birth records. She tells us more.

Dr. Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical Practice answers listener queries on Covid19 vaccinations.

Garda Joe Reville appeals for community assistance and we speak to Inspector Claire Kenealy, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Garda Youth awards and one of last years winners, Laura Delaney.

Author Sarah Breen tells us how reading and writing have helped her “Keep Well” during the pandemic.

Cllr. Charlie Murphy is reminding listeners that they can file a submission on the proposed Coilte windfarm in the Blackstairs until the 25th February.

Judith Ashton discusses the negative effects of touch deprivation on people’s well-being, especially during times of isolation.

And, we catch up with some of the locals embracing the Jerusalema challenge – Eric Driver of Tullow Mart and Stella Carroll and her Granddaughter Sofia tell us more.