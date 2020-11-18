KCLR Live: Wednesday 18th November, 2020

Rory Healy of Healy’s Funeral Directors talks about the difficulties of burying a loved one at this time.

Thousands are awaiting driving tests – Instructor Brenda Bolger tells us more.

Garda Niamh Doran appeals for community assistance with a number of recent burglaries.

John Holden of Cleere’s Bar discusses grant aid from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, Colin Ahern, joins us in studio to introduce us to the winners of the Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards – President’s Award, Bobby Kerr and Lifetime Achievement Award, Kitty Donohoe.

Mark Keoghan, tells us about raffling his dream house in Freshford, in an effort to raise funds for charity and to help his daughter during her battle with leukaemia.

https://www.facebook.com/Dream-House-Ireland-111938914058145

We hear from Padraig O’Neill of UNUM as the company announce new jobs for the area.

And, a statement from St. Luke’s Hospital on cases of CPE and Covid at the hospital – Siptu’s Dennis Hynes says the situation at the hospital is not a good one.