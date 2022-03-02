KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 2 March, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

The pupils of St John’s Senior School, Kilkenny are organising a Peace Rally this Friday at The Tholsel at 1.30 pm. They have been busy making banners, posters and writing chants. We catch up with the students and their teacher Miss Mackey later in the show to hear their message of peace.

Stephen Breen, Crime Editor with the Irish Sun has an update on the investigations into suspected mortgage scammer Catriona Carey. A number of documents including financial records were seized by The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau during a raid on her home on Tuesday.

Carlow student Racheal Diyaolu updates on life in a hostel near the Russian border. The 19-year-old medical student studying in Ukraine describes her situation and her hopes to return to Ireland.

KCLR’s Johnny Barry tells us about his nomination for the Hot County Award. The Hot Country Awards Concert will take place on 5th April 2022 at the Slieve Russell Hotel.

Garda Niamh Doran asks for witnesses to come forward in relation to a number of criminal incidents in this week’s Community Assist. Discussing her experience of the inclusivity and acceptance she has experienced as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in An Garda Siochana; Garda Niamh encourages people from diverse backgrounds to come forward for the latest Garda recruitment drive.

KCLR’s Martina Dunphy is a dog owner and lover and she has been on poo patrol. Martina, who has 6 rescue dogs that she walks daily, wants to highlight the importance of cleaning up after your dogs.

Shane Rooney, Career Guidance Counsellor at the Kilkenny Carlow ETB tells us about the Aontas Adult Learners Festival 7th-11th March. The campaign focuses on encouraging participation in adult learning and the variety of learning pathways available for those returning to education.

You can get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.