KCLR Live: Wednesday 20th May 2020 (Full show)

Part One:

Joanne Mullins, a Castlecomer mother talks about how hard life has been while on maternity leave during the pandemic.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers your medical questions and gives us the latest Covid-19 updates.

Lily O’Callaghan tells listeners about her local Fairy Rath in My Local Area.

Eimear chats with Garda Mick Whelan for Community Assist.

Part Two:

William Coogan tells Eimear about a frightening swimming incident in Thomastown.

Cllr Denis Hynes tells listeners about the bind that some mothers are finding themselves in as they try to get back to work without childcare.

Frank Stafford discusses the increase in illegal dumping Kilkenny County Council during the pandemic.

Carlow primary school teacher and musician Justin Kelly chats about the Backliners musical project.